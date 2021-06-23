Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,792 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January comprises about 1.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned 4.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $9,537,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 268,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 65,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 7.8% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 87,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,997. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21.

