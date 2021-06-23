Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 161.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,863 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 1.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 6.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $215,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $238,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOCT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85.

