Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 5.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 4th quarter worth $437,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

