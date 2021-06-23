Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 39.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000.

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.11.

