Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Stock Position Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18.

