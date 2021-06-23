Insider Buying: Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Purchases 416 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 416 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,310.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,197.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SENEA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,754. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

