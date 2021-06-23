Insider Buying: Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Joseph Andrew Hamilton purchased 100,000 shares of Unigold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,153,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,319.85.

CVE UGD remained flat at $C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 750,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23. Unigold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.41.

Get Unigold alerts:

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Unigold Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unigold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.