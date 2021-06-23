Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $313,686.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

ALTR stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $67.58. 215,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.34. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,346.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,897 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

