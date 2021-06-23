Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 133,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,156. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

