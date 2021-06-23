Insider Selling: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO Sells 3,707 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $16,236.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 5,952,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 118,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

