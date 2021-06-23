Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,508. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

