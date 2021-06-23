Insider Selling: CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $11,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00.

Shares of CVV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. 31,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,229. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.