Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.96. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $82.17.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Domo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

