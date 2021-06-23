Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells 18,908 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, April 5th, Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $170.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,256. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.85 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 606.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,796 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 73.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,729,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

