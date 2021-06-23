Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.
- On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.
- On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.
NASDAQ FB traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.59. 14,502,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $343.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
