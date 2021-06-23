Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells 62,609 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 62,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $1,587,764.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 346,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.73. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

