Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 591,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,715. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

