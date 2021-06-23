Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells 11,928 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $653,429.28.

NYSE:PINS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,312,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835,710. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,246.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 867.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pinterest by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

