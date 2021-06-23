Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells 64,339 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $4,557,131.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,312,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.60. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

