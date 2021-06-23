Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 29,039 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,056,832.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. 8,312,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,835,710. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,246.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

