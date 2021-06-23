Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Sells 23,221 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,448,990.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.74. 2,007,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,892. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 141,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Progyny by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 688,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 11.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

