Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells 277,647 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.74. 2,007,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,892. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

