Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total transaction of $1,773,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,640.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,403. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $2,755,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

