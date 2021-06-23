Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Sells 37,588 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,296,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,099,108.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 63,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,787. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

