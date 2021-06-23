Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 92,627 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

NYSE RVLV traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $67.69. 1,172,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $67.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 197,797 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $382,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

