Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 724,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

