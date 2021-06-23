Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 1,422,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,193. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Switch by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Switch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

