Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 8,810 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80.

On Monday, April 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,085 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 128.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $81,850,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

