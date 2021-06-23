Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 8,810 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80.
- On Monday, April 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00.
Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $97.28.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,085 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 128.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $81,850,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.