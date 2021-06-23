Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells 437 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Erik Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Erik Harris sold 572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 489,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,349. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.