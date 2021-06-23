Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells 437 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Erik Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Erik Harris sold 572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 489,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,349. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.91.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
