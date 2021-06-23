Insights Network Price Down 5.6% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $1,799.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00607242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00078122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,798,346 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.