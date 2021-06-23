Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Installed Building Products worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.62. 1,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

