Insula Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Insula has a total market cap of $471,822.43 and approximately $37.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insula has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Insula coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00193772 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001683 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.00604083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Insula

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 969,743 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

