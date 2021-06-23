Insured Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $57,624.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00106621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00168346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,919.12 or 1.00086742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,156,907 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.