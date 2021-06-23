Insureum (ISR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.33 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $166,624.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.42 or 0.00614482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00078508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

