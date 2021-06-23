Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $85.00 at Robert W. Baird

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

