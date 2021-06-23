Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.63

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.63 and last traded at C$20.54, with a volume of 794821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The stock has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.59.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.