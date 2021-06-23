Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,182 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Interface worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

TILE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

