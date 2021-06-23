International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 457.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.23.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $149.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.