Internet Computer Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.71 or 0.00112019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and approximately $243.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00173103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.89 or 1.00204836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,540,695 coins and its circulating supply is 128,985,798 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

