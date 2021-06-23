Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $477.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $481.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

