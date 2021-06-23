Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,314 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 139,607 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $304,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. 28,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,798. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.95.

