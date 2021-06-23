Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.90. Approximately 6,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVQ.U. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesque from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

