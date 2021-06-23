InvestDigital (IDT) Market Capitalization Hits $288,488.34

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. InvestDigital has a market cap of $288,488.34 and approximately $53,888.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.00598516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077644 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,396,399 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.