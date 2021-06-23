Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aritzia (ATZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aritzia (TSE: ATZ):
- 6/23/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Aritzia was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Aritzia was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.
- 5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$41.00.
- 5/3/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ATZ traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 182,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 214.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.32. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$37.00.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.
