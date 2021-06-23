Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aritzia (ATZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aritzia (TSE: ATZ):

6/23/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Aritzia was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Aritzia was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$41.00.

5/3/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATZ traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 182,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 214.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.32. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$37.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

