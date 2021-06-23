Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 23rd (KER, MC, MT, NDA, RI, RIO, SMLP, SMPL, SNBR, SSL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 23rd:

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €760.00 ($894.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €748.00 ($880.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

was given a €34.20 ($40.24) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €200.00 ($235.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.60 ($11.29) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €165.00 ($194.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

