Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zalando (ZAL)

Zalando (FRA: ZAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/23/2021 – Zalando was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Zalando was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Zalando was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Zalando was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Zalando was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Zalando was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Zalando was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Zalando was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Zalando was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Zalando was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Zalando was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Zalando was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Zalando was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZAL traded up €0.37 ($0.44) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €100.35 ($118.06). 799,989 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €89.94. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.