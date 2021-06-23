ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 39,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

About ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB)

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.