IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.52). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.51), with a volume of 911,631 shares changing hands.

IPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of IP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66.

In other IP Group news, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57). Also, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

