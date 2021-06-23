IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 3,907 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $553,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,491. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 million, a PE ratio of 350.79 and a beta of 0.99. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $29.98.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.