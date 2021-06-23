IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 3,907 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $553,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,491. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 million, a PE ratio of 350.79 and a beta of 0.99. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IRadimed by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

