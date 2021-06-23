IRISnet Price Tops $0.0677 (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. IRISnet has a total market cap of $65.12 million and $11.28 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00106505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168810 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,268.32 or 0.99899177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,888,086 coins and its circulating supply is 961,574,736 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

